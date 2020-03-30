NPA shows arrogance in justifying killing of tribal leader

The communist New People’s Army (NPA) are displaying their arrogance and utter disregard to the value of human life when they admitted and justified the killing of a tribal chieftain and a civilian in Surigao del Sur, a military official said over the weekend.

Brig. Gen. Maurito L. Licudine, commander of the Army’s 402nd Infantry Brigade said the NPA rebels also showed “their barbaric nature” in attacking civilians with no direct involvement in the armed conflict.

“We are one with the whole Indigenous People (IP) communities in condemning this terroristic act. We will not rest until the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Licudine said in a statement.

NPA rebels killed Manobo tribal chieftain Bernandino Astudillo, 73, and a civilian identified as Zaldy Ibanez, 52, on March 19 in Sitio Inadan, Barangay Magroyong, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.

Earlier this week, the NPA’s Guerrilla Front 30 (GF-30) spokesperson Imelda Rambuyod — alias “Sandara Sidlakan” — admitted the group’s killing of Astudillo and Ibanez.

Rambuyod accused Astudillo and Ibanez of being responsible for the rape of a certain Palay Astudillo.

Licudine lambasted the rebels for “fabricating stories” to justify the killings.

A day after the admission the NPA’s admission to the killing, Palay Astudillo, the granddaughter of Datu Bernandino Astudillo, came out in a video denying the accusation.

Licudine said that acts of the NPA violated the International Humanitarian Law (IHL), as he called on the people of Surigao del Sur, particularly in San Miguel, to condemn the NPA.

He also dubbed the NPA rebels as “the living viruses that plague communities.”

“Let’s be vigilant and alert from the treacherous acts of the CNTs (Communist NPA Terrorists) while our troops support the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) address the threat of coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” Licudine said

Source: Philippines News Agency