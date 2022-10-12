NPA regional leader killed in central Negros clash

The latest in the series of skirmishes between government troops and communist rebels in central Negros led to the death of the commanding officer of the Regional Operational Command of the New People’s Army (NPA) Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros on Monday afternoon.

Romeo Nanta’s death during an encounter in Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental was confirmed by the Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade (IBde) and 94th Infantry Battalion (IB) on Tuesday.

“I commend the relentless efforts of the 94IB headed by Lt. Col. Van Donald Almonte in tracking the NPA rebels who have splintered into small groups in the area. They eventually caught up with the head of the regional operational command of the NPA in Negros Island,” Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte, 303IBde chief, said in a statement.

The NPA leader’s death was also announced by the Apolinario Gatmaitan Command, where Nanta, 65, served as its spokesperson under the alias “Juanito Magbanua.”

Nanta’s body was brought to the La Funeraria Soledad in Himamaylan City on Tuesday morning after he was identified following a police investigation, a report from the 94IB said.

At past 5 p.m. on Monday, troops recovered his body, along with a caliber .45 pistol converted into a version of .9mm with six live ammunition, mobile phones, and personal belongings, after a firefight in Sitio Medel of Barangay Carabalan.

Previously, four clashes had taken place in the village since Oct. 6, resulting in the death of two soldiers and injuries to six others.

Hundreds of families in Barangay Carabalan and neighboring villages fled their homes when the skirmish began in Sitio Sig-ang last Friday.

“I am encouraging the remaining communist-terrorists in Himamaylan to lay down your arms or you will suffer the same fate (as Nanta’s). The government offers you an option to be with your family and avail of the different government programs to start a new life,” Almonte said.

In 2011, Nanta was arrested for various criminal cases, including murder, frustrated murder, robbery, and damage to properties, for his direct and indirect involvement in the ambush of civilians, raids of police stations and military detachments, the bombing of telecommunications towers, and burning of sugar mill transloading stations.

Front organizations of the NPA, Communist Party of the Philippines, and National Democratic Front posted the bail for Nanta’s provisional liberty, according to the 303IBde.

However, he jumped bail or failed to appear in court as he returned to lead the NPA’s armed unit for the Negros Island.

“Nanta’s death clearly serves as a reminder that no one can escape the long arm of the law. It also serves as justice to innocent civilians tagged as informants to justify their brand of justice. It will contribute to the collapse of NPA terrorists in Negros Island,” Pasaporte said

Source: Philippines News Agency