NPA rebels killed 7 civilians in Negros since June: Army

Atrocities perpetrated by the New People’s Army (NPA) in recent months have claimed the lives of at least seven Negrense civilians, the Philippine Army has said.

As of Tuesday, a list provided by the military showed that in June alone, three were killed in Negros Occidental while four were also murdered by the NPA in Negros Oriental. The eighth victim was a soldier.

Col. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of the 303rd Infantry Brigade based in Murcia, Negros Occidental, said these killings clearly show the communist-terrorist group is the top human rights violator in Negros Island.

“The killing of innocent civilians is barbaric, merciless, and inexcusable. This reflects the true face of the NPA as terrorists,” Pasaporte added.

The victims in Negros Occidental were identified as farmer Gilbert Garlit, gunned down in Sitio Pinanlagan, Barangay Carol-an, Kabankalan City on July 25.

Two farmers from neighboring Himamaylan City were also shot dead — Randy Rociano in Sitio Asaran, Barangay Buenavista on July 12; and Joelito Hilacio in Sitio Lunoy, Barangay Carabalan on June 13.

In Negros Oriental, killed were Deopanis Pacunla and Eldeson Martonillas in Barangay Luz, as well as swine dealers Jimmer Fundador and Romeo Dungoan in Sitio Mandi-e, Barangay Magsaysay, all in Guihulngan City.

Cpl. Mark Anthony Quiocson, a soldier front-liner, was also gunned down in Barangay Luz on July 1.

Pasaporte said the killings sparked outrage and condemnation from officials in Guihulngan but still, the NPA justified their atrocities with fabricated lies and instead put the blame on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Your Army in Negros, at all times, adheres to the constitutional rights of each individual. Enough of the sweet-coated propaganda, lies, and deceptions of the NPA and the so-called progressive groups masquerading as rights group,” he added.

Pasaporte also said the NPA continues to commit a blatant violation of the Rule of Law, the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL), and now the Anti-Terrorism Law.

“It’s time to move on from communist propaganda to reality. Enough of the killings and exploitation of the people,” Pasaporte added.

