NPA rebel yields in Surigao Norte on Christmas Eve

BUTUAN CITY: A member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the police in Claver, Surigao del Norte on Saturday.

Col. Laudemer Laude, director of the Surigao del Norte Police Provincial Office (SDNPPO), identified the NPA member as “Ka Glen”, 30, of the same town.

He was a regular Militia ng Bayan member under the Sandatahan Yunit Pampropaganda 16 (SYP-16) of the NPA North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

“Ka Glen was actively functioning under the SYP-16 covering the towns of Claver, Gigaquit and Alegria in Surigao del Norte,” Laude said in a statement on Sunday.

“ Ka Glen” surrendered in Sitio Pangi, Barangay Daywan and was fetched by the personnel of the 2nd Surigao del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company.

He also handed over an improvised shotgun, a magazine loaded with four ammunitions and a hand grenade.

“Ka Glen” said he was recruited by the NPA in 2014.

He had been trying to abandon the movement since 2015 but was always persuaded to stay to serve as a medical staff.

“The SDNPPO is calling on the other members of the terrorist group in the area to return to the fold of the law and to their families,” Laude said.

The ex-rebel is undergoing documentation and processing for enrolment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program that will provide financial, livelihood and psychosocial assistance, among other

Source: Philippines News Agency