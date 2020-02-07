NPA rebel with murder case nabbed in Albay town

An alleged member of the New People's Army (NPA) who is facing a murder charge was nabbed by police on Thursday in a remote village in Daraga town, a police report said.

In an interview on Friday, Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, identified the suspect as Salvador Fulgar alias "Rudy", reportedly an NPA member operating in Albay.

"The police operatives arrested the suspect at around 10 a.m. following an information sent by residents of his presence in Barangay Anislag in Daraga town," Panganiban said.

The suspect, along with four other rebels, is facing murder charges for the killing of Army Private 1st Class George Rey Murillo at the public market also in Barangay Anislag on Nov. 18, 2017

Source: Philippines News Agency