NPA rebel wanted for kidnapping arrested in Surigao Sur

BUTUAN CITY: A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel wanted for criminal offenses was apprehended during the service of an arrest warrant in Surigao del Sur town.

In a statement Wednesday, the Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office (SDSPPO) identified the arrested NPA rebel as Jeffrey Rivas Prado, 27, a resident of Purok 6, Sitio Simowao, Barangay Diatagon, Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

Prado, a member of Guerrilla Front 19 Southland, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) of the NPA, was arrested in Barobo, Surigao del Sur on Tuesday afternoon.

“The arrested NPA rebel has a standing arrest warrant for kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur,” the SDSPPO said.

The arrest warrant was issued by the local court in Bayugan City on Jan. 30, 2020, with no recommended bail, it added.

Prado is now under the custody of the Barobo Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement Wednesday, the Army’s 30th Infantry Battalion (30IB) reported the surrender of an NPA couple who are holding vital positions in the NPA movement in the Surigao del Norte area.

The NPA couple was identified as John Philip Patindol Calang, alias Poloy, 28, the squad leader of the Regional Sentro De Gravidad (RSDG), NEMRC; and Marivic Cellona Gallaga, alias Nam, 24, a medical officer of RSDG, NEMRC.

Both NPA rebels voluntarily surrendered to the 30IB on Friday last week in Barangay Mahanub, Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte.

“Fatigue, hunger, and uncertainties have forced the NPA couple to surrender as they wished to live peacefully as a family in their community,” the 30IB said.

The 30IB is now processing the NPA couple for their enrolment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program of the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency