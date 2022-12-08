NPA rebel tagged as ‘urban operator’ yields in Zambo Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY : A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel allegedly involved in urban operations in Zamboanga del Norte turned himself in to reunite with his family, a top police official said Thursday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, described Ruel Boralo, 44, as an “NPA urban operator.”

Boralo surrendered to policemen around 10 a.m. Thursday in the Zamboanga del Norte town of Leon Postigo.

Verceles said Boralo’s surrender was facilitated by personnel of the Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial office and Army’s 5th Special Force Battalion.

According to Verceles, Boralo is a council member under Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas-Western Mindanao Region, Regional Urban Committee of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

Boralo is the brother-in-law of the late Loreto Dagpin, former vice commanding officer of the dismantled Main Regional Guerrilla Unit of the NPA’s WMRPC.

Dagpin and another NPA leader, Rolando Maglasang, were killed in a clash with government forces in May year.

Verceles said Boralo received an initial aid package after being released to the custody of village leaders in Barangay Santa Maria, Leon Postigo.

Source: Philippines News Agency