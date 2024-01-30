NPA rebel surrenders, turns over rifle grenade in NegOr town

DUMAGUETE: A communist New People's Army (NPA) rebel surrendered and turned over a rifle grenade to police operatives in the Negros Oriental town of Mabinay. A report from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) Tuesday identified the surrenderer only as 'Dodong,' a resident of Sitio Talinting, Barangay Luyang in Mabinay. The police said 'Dodong' was a sub-leader of the Barrio Liaison Group of the NPA's Central Negros 2 Guerilla Front. He surrendered around 9:30 p.m. Monday to a composite team from the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, the 704th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7, and local town police. On the same day, the Guihulngan City police recovered components for an improvised explosives device (IED) when they were about to serve a warrant of arrest against a suspected NPA member. Lt. Stephen Polinar, NOPPO spokesperson, identified the arrested suspect only as 'Rayray' who is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Childr en Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. Polinar said the suspect was not around when the police arrived at his residence in Sitio Tuko, Barangay Trinidad. However, the soldiers discovered the IED components in plain view, which included 15 meters of wire, four 9-volt batteries, and various metal nails used as shrapnels. Source: Philippines News Agency