NPA rebel surrenders in Zamboanga Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) has surrendered following a series of negotiations in Zamboanga del Sur province, a top police official said Friday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said Ronilo Amimay, 40, surrendered around Thursday afternoon at the municipal hall of Domingag town, Zamboanga del Sur.

Amimay, who turned over a shotgun, was welcomed by Mayor Gerry Paglinawan, chairperson of the Dumingag Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Verceles said the rebel decided to surrender after the mediations initiated by joint police, military, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency personnel.

Amimay is a member of the Barangay Revolutionary Committee (BRC) under the Guerrilla Front Big Beautiful Country of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee. The BRC is tasked to recruit mass-base supporters of the NPA in the villages.

Amimay took his oath of allegiance to the government administered by Paglinawan and was placed in the custody of Dapiwak Barangay Councilor Jerry Maglasang for reintegration into mainstream society.

He received food packs as initial assistance from the Dumingag municipal government.

Source: Philippines News Agency