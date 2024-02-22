NPA rebel surrenders in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY: A member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) surrendered to the Philippine National Police and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) personnel in Basud, Camarines Sur province on Thursday. In a report, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) spokesperson, identified the surrenderer as "Bro," of legal age, and a resident of Lupi town, Camarines Sur. "He is a member of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) 1 Komiteng Larangang Guerilla (KLG) 2, under Norbem Gruta Command in Camarines Sur. He also surrendered a gun and three bullets," she said. Calubaquib said the surrenderer would undergo a debriefing program and receive government assistance under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP). The police official said the purpose of ECLIP is to provide a variety of assistance, knowledge, and skills to those who have surrendered from the rebel group to help them recover and have a new hope in life. 'This help is n ot only for them but also for their family and community)," she said. Source: Philippines News Agency