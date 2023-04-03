NPA rebel killed in Misamis Occidental clash

A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed while a high-powered firearm and ammunition were recovered following an encounter in Misamis Occidental, the Army's 1st Infantry Division (ID) said Monday.

The 1ID said the troops of the Army's 10th Infantry Battalion (10IB) were conducting military operations when they clashed against seven NPA rebels on Saturday in Barangay Maligubaan, Concepcion town.

No casualty was recorded during the 10-minute firefight, the 10IB said, adding that the fleeing rebels left behind the remains of their slain comrade.

Aside from the NPA casualty, government troops also recovered an M-16 Armalite rifle and ammunition.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, 1ID commander, vowed to continue the Army's "unwavering commitment and efforts in continuously fighting for peace and development in the province."

On Friday, the 10IB troop recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and a backpack after a 20-minute firefight against 15 NPA rebels in Barangay Dasa, Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental.

The NPA was believed to have suffered casualties.

Source: Philippines News Agency