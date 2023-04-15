NPA rebel killed in 15-minute Zambo Norte clash

A New People's Army (NPA) rebel was killed and assorted war materiel was recovered as government troops clashed with NPA rebels in Zamboanga del Norte on Saturday. In a statement, the 97th Infantry Battalion (97IB), said the clash took place in Barangay Linabo, Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte at about 7:50 a.m. The 97IB said the troops were checking the reported presence of a group of NPA rebels in the village when the clash ensued. The firefight lasted for 15 minutes after which the NPA rebels fled, leaving behind the body of their fallen comrade. There was no reported casualty on the government side, the 97IB said. The troops recovered an M-16 Armalite rifle, assorted war materiel, and personal belongings abandoned by the fleeing rebels being pursued by the 97IB troops

Source: Philippines News Agency