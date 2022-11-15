NPA rebel killed, high-powered firearms seized in Masbate

An unidentified New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed while high-powered firearms were seized when government forces engaged armed rebels in a firefight in a mountainous area of Monreal, Masbate on Sunday.

In a report, Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said on Monday the operating team was conducting its internal security operations when they came across around 20 NPA members which resulted in a firefight in Sitio Hacienda, Barangay Rizal.

“Government troops also confiscated two sacks of assorted ammunitions; one carbine; one homemade shotgun; one Baby Armalite; one caliber 45 pistol; four Hammock; one improvised explosive device (IED); one improvised claymore mine; and other subversive documents,” the report read.

It added that after the encounter, the operatives combed through the area and found the body of the suspected member of the rebel group. No casualtes were reported on the government side.

The items recovered from the clash site were brought to the San Jacinto municipal police station for documentation and proper disposition.

In a statement, PRO 5 chief Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas remind all its personnel anew to be vigilant and further fortify its efforts in cutting off lawlessness caused by the NPA.

He also urged the remaining rebels to return to the fold of the law and avail the programs of the government which were designed to help them start a new chapter in their lives.

Source: Philippines News Agency