NPA rebel killed, high-powered firearms seized in Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY: A still unidentified New People's Army (NPA) rebel was killed while high-powered firearms were seized when government forces engaged armed rebels in a firefight in Labo town, Camarines Norte province over the weekend.

In a report on Monday, Capt. Frank Roldan, 9th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office (DPAO) chief, said the incident occurred on Saturday after troops of the 9th Infantry Battalion verified the report they received on the alleged presence of five armed men which resulted in a firefight in n Barangay Canapawan.

"Government troops recovered an M16 rifle; ammunition; magazines while the fleeing rebel members left the body of the suspected member of the rebel group who died in the encounter. Right now the identity of the said individual is being ascertained," the report read.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao, commander of the 9th Infantry Division (9ID) and Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB), assured that they will give the slain NPA rebel a decent burial.

He also urged the remaining rebels to return to the fold of the law and avail of the programs of the government that would help them start a new chapter in their lives.

“Kung sakali man po na walang mag-claim sa bangkay, tayo po mismo ang magbibigay ng maayos na libing para sa kanya. Dahil sa kabila po ng patuloy nilang pakikipaglaban sa pamahalaan, huwag nating kalimutan na sila ay Pilipino rin gaya natin. Nawa’y mapagtanto na rin nila ang matagal na naming panawagan na pahalagahan ang buhay na hiram sa ating mahal na Panginoon sa pamamagitan ng pagbabalik loob sa pamahalaan at pag waksi sa armadong pakikibaka nang hindi na rin nila sapitin ang nangyari sa kanilang mga kasamahan na namatay at iniwan na lamang ng kanilang pinaniniwalaang mga kasama (In the event that no one claims the body, we will provide a proper burial for him because despite their constant fighting with the government, let's not forget that they are Filipinos like us. May they also realize our long-standing call to appreciate the life borrowed from God Almighty by returning to the government and renouncing the armed struggle so that they will not suffer the same fate of their comrades who died and were just left behind by what they believe to be their companions)," Bajao said

Source: Philippines News Agency