NPA rebel, Bicol’s most wanted nabbed in Cavite

LEGAZPI CITY: A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) who was tagged as the most wanted person in Bicol has been arrested in Cavite, the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) said on Thursday.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO-5) spokesperson, said Bicol police and the National Bureau of Investigation-Cavite operatives collared Rey Cueva alias Ka Boklan/Jimbo on Wednesday.

She said authorities arrested Cueva during a manhunt n Barangay Estana Amaya 1, Tanza, Cavite.

She said Cueva, of Sitio Kabikuhan, Barangay Luna, Placer, Masbate, had been hiding in Cavite.

“He is an active member of Luding Tulingin headed by Ka Dadi/ Ka Hernan, Commanding Officer of Platoon 1, Larangan 2, Komite ng Probinsya 4, Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC). He also belongs to the Special Partisan Unit of the NPA which carries out high-profile assassination missions against government employees and innocent civilians particularly in the 3rd District of Masbate under the squad of Reynaldo Mollejon or ‘Ka RM’,” Calubaquib said.

The suspect has two standing warrants for murder dated March 14, 2022, and for violation of Republic Act 11479, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, with both no bail recommended. He is now under the custody of PRO-5 to face the charges against him.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, authorities nabbed Najib Haron, 26, from Cavite; and Sumaya Saripada Dimatingcal, 32, from Lucena City, were arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion, Talisay, Camarines Norte.

Seized from the suspects were 170 grams of shabu worth over PHP1 million.

The two, now under the custody of the Talisay police, and will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002

Source: Philippines News Agency