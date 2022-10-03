NPA member yields in Eastern Samar

A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the police in Eastern Samar on Sunday after years of fighting government forces in two Samar provinces.

The 2nd Eastern Samar Police Mobile Force Company (2nd ESPMFC) identified the surrenderer as ‘Regine’, 28, of Borongan City, Eastern Samar. He was the vice squad leader of the NPA platoon operating in Eastern Samar and some parts of Samar province.

“With the help of an advocacy support group, we were able to locate and convince the regular NPA member to surrender, through intelligence gathering and information campaign,” Lt. Col. Rolando Dellezo, 2nd ESPMFC acting commander, told reporters on Monday.

The former rebel is now under the custody of the 2nd ESPMFC for documentation and for verification if he has a standing warrant of arrest in court.

“Our personnel are working to fulfill the mission of exterminating these communist terrorist groups and will continuously strengthen our intelligence strategy to attain the higher objective of having a just and lasting peace in Eastern Samar,” Dellezo added.

Dellezo, meanwhile, renewed his call for residents to support their goal to help end the decades-old insurgency in the province.

