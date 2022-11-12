NPA member surrenders, arms cache recovered in Sorsogon

A Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) rebel has surrendered in Sorsogon province early this week, which resulted in the discovery of an arms cache in Barangay Sta. Barbara in Bulusan town, Sorsogon province, the 9th Infantry Division (9ID) reported on Friday.

In a social media post, Lt. Col. Nelson Mico, commander of the Philippine Army’s 22nd Infantry Battalion (22IB), said it was the family of the NPA member that coordinated with the authorities and pinpointed the whereabouts of the arms cache and other war materials in the said area.

“The troops discovered on Tuesday (Nov. 8, 2022) two M16A1 rifles, ammunitions, an anti-personnel mine, and other war materials; and while they are in the continuous operation, the troops also found one M16A1 rifle hidden by a certain ‘Alex’, a member of a communist terrorist group (CTG) who surrendered after the series of persuasion made by the authorities,” the post said.

Brig. Gen. Aldwine Almase, commander of the 903rd Infantry Brigade, thanked the people of Sorsogon for their undying support for the mission of the government to end the insurgency problem in Bicol and allow the CTG member to face a new hope and life.

Maj. Gen. Alex Luna, commander of 9ID and Joint Task Force Bicolandia, underscored the significance of the information being given by the people to the troops that helps them to accomplish their mission.

“Napakalaking tulong po talaga ng bawat impormasyong ibinibigay ng ating mga mamamayan sa ating mga sundalo upang sa ganun ay mas lalo pa natin silang mabantayan laban sa mga teroristang grupo. Mas tagumpay nating makitang bumalik sa pamahalaan ang ating mga kapatid (CTG) na biktima ng maling ideolohiya. (Every piece of information that our citizens provide to our soldiers is very helpful so that we can better guard them against terrorist groups. We will be more successful in seeing our brothers (CTG) who are victims of wrong ideology return to government),” Luna sai

Source: Philippines News Agency