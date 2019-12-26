NPA member nabbed in Masbate checkpoint

A member of the New People's Army (NPA) Special Partisan Unit (SPARU) was nabbed at a police checkpoint on Wednesday in Aroroy, Masbate, a police report said.

Arrested was Junie Fabon, 20, alias "Ka Ervin" of Barangay Poblacion, Baleno town also in Masbate. Upon questioning, he was found to be a member of the NPA-SPARU under guerilla front Larangan 1 of the Eddie Rosero "Ka Star" command operating in the same province, said Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-5.

The suspect was arrested around 2:30 p.m. by members of the 1st Police Mobile Force Company manning a checkpoint in Barangay Bangon.

Police operatives, while conducting a body search on Fabon, seized a .45-caliber handgun, prompting them to question the suspect, which led to his discovery as an NPA member.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people joined on Thursday an indignation rally against the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) at the Albay PeAaranda Park in this city sponsored by the Philippine National Police, Department of the Interior and Local Government, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency