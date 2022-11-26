NPA medic yields, 200 supporters renounce Reds

MANILA: A New People’s Army (NPA) medic in Aurora province has surrendered to authorities while 200 supporters of the communist movement have withdrawn their support from the rebels, the Philippine Army (PA) announced on Thursday night.

In a statement, the PA said the surrenderer, identified as “Ka Balong”, a member of the NPA’s “Komiteng Larangang Guerilla” Sierra Madre Tarlac-Zambales, also turned over an M-16 automatic rifle and an M-14 assault rifle.

He voluntarily turned himself in at the headquarters of the 91st Infantry Battalion in Camp Jaime Bitong Jr., Barangay Calabuanan in Baler, Aurora on November 20.

The unit is one of the field formations of the Fort Magsaysay-based 7th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, 200 NPA supporters renounced their support and membership in the communist movement and pledged allegiance to the government, in Barangay Sta. Mercedes, Maragondon, Cavite on November 18.

The 2nd Civil-Military Operations Battalion facilitated the withdrawal of support and membership of these supporters who were allegedly affiliated with the Gabriela and Anakbayan Patungan Chapter group.

They were also aided by the Maragondon Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, Sta. Mercedes Barangay TF-ELCAC, and the Cavite Police.

The activity was highlighted by the signing of a peace covenant and the burning of NPA flags.

Source: Philippines News Agency