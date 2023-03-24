NPA leader wanted for murder arrested in Surigao Sur

A communist New People's Army (NPA) commander wanted for murder and frustrated murder charges was arrested in Surigao del Sur, a top police official said Friday. In a statement, Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) identified the arrested suspect as Bernelito S. Crido, a platoon leader under NPA Guerrilla Front 19B. Crido, 35, has three pending arrest warrants for murder and frustrated murder charges. Labra said he was apprehended on Wednesday evening by police operatives in Barangay Payasan, Lianga town. He said the suspect also faces additional charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after a loaded .45-caliber pistol was recovered from his possession. 'The arrest of Crido gave us another remarkable advantage on our stepped-up legal offensive against the NPA in the region,' Labra said. He said Crido was involved in the killing of two militiamen and a soldier and the wounding of another militia under the Army's 75th Infantry Battalion during an encounter in Barangay San Isidro, Lianga on Nov. 6, 2017.

Source: Philippines News Agency