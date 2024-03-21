NPA leader suspect in 5 police officers’ death in CamNorte arrested

LEGAZPI CITY: The Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol) arrested a leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army (CPP-NPA) who has been implicated in the attack on a police detachment in Labo town, Camarines Norte province three years ago that killed five police officers. In a report on Thursday, Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, identified the suspect as Reynaldo Togado Hugo, the commanding officer of the Regional Operational Command of the Bicol Regional Party Committee and an executive committee member of the National Operational Command of the CPP. Armed with an arrest warrant, police launched an operation to arrest Hugo on Tuesday after tracing his whereabouts. While the arresting team was to serve the arrest warrant, however, Hugo, together with three other companions identified as Bryan N. Llovit, Jeane P. Recuenco, and Vanessa N. Avila, attempted to escape while on board a vehicle at a checkpoint in front of the motorist assistance center in Barangay Matacon. Th e group was later cornered in Barangay Balangibang in the same town. Seized from them were a white compact vehicle with license plate VFK 563, a fully loaded M16 rifle, a loaded .45 caliber pistol, and a hand grenade. Calubaquib said Hugo faces multiple charges, including murder, direct assault, and two counts of frustrated murder and direct assault with five counts of murder. In a statement, PRO-5 Director Brig. Gen. Andre P. Dizon commended the dedication and collaboration of the operating team involved in Hugo's capture. "This arrest marks a significant step in seeking justice for the tragic loss of PNP personnel three years prior, representing a measure of vindication for the lives lost," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency