NPA leader, 4 others yield in Agusan Norte

BUTUAN CITY: Five communist New People's Army (NPA) rebels, including a platoon leader, surrendered to soldiers in the Agusan del Norte town of Buenavista, a military official said Thursday. In a statement, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Balingao, the Army's 23rd Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, identified the NPA leader as Arnel Bahian, who heads the Platoon 2, Sub-Regional Sentro De Grabidad Sagay under the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee. During Wednesday's surrender, Bahian was joined by four of his subordinates- Analyn Mondas, the group's political officer; Glen Antigulas, Jaquelyn Egtub, and Charilyn Rebita. They handed over four M16 rifles, an M4A1 rifle, and ammunition. 'The surrender of Bahian and his group was the result of the proactive efforts and negotiations of the 23IB. Bahan was behind the numerous hostile movements and atrocities of the NPA rebels in the area for a long time,' Balingao said. He said the group opted to surrender following the harsh conditions in the mountains, made more sev ere by intensified military operations in the hinterlands of Buenavista, particularly in Barangays Simbalan and Sangay, as well as in Barangay Bitan-agan here. Last month, three armed encounters in these villages resulted in the death of four NPA rebels, the capture of three, the surrender of three others, and the seizure of 14 high-powered firearms. Brig. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio, the Army's 402nd Infantry Brigade, welcomed the surrender of the five rebels and urged the remaining militants in the area to surrender. 'The integration of these individuals into mainstream society symbolizes their commitment to leave behind a life of conflict and embrace a future of peace and prosperity,' he said.