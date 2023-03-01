NPA fighter wanted for murder raps falls in Agusan Norte

BUTUAN CITY: Policemen have apprehended a communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebel wanted for multiple attempted murder charges in Bukidnon province in the Agusan del Norte town of Las Nieves, a police official said Wednesday.

Col. Felimon Pacios, Agusan del Norte Police Provincial Office (ADNPPO) director, identified the arrested suspect only as "Yangyang," 31, a political guide under the NPA Guerrilla Front 4B, North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

“Yangyang was arrested Tuesday during a joint operation conducted by the Las Nieves police and the Army’s 23rd Infantry Battalion in Sitio Bokbokon of the municipality,” Pacios said.

The suspect’s arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 29, 2019 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 9 in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

Yangyang is the third most wanted NPA rebel in the Caraga region, Pacios said,

Pacios credited the arrest of Yangyang to local leaders and residents in communities who continue to provide support to the ADNPPO operations

Source: Philippines News Agency