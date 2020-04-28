NPA fighter killed in Northern Samar clash

A fighter of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a clash between government troops and fleeing armed rebels on the outskirts of Catubig, Northern Samar on Monday afternoon.

The Philippine Army’s 20th Infantry Battalion (IB) reported on Tuesday that soldiers had a brief gun battle with 10 members of the communist terrorist group, the same band of rebels who abandoned their lair in upland P. Rebadulla village in Catubig town that was overrun by the military on April 23.

The NPA fighters abandoned their dead comrade as they fled from pursuing soldiers after the clash at about 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

There was no reported casualty on the side of the government.

Government troops seized a sub-machine gun, a magazine, and four 9-mm. ammunition.

On April 23, soldiers of the 20th IB overran an NPA lair after a 20-minute firefight in the same upland village in Catubig.

No one was hurt on the government’s side while there was an undetermined number of injuries or casualties on the enemy’s side, as evidenced by the bloodstains found along the route of their withdrawal.

The abandoned NPA lair can shelter about 40 combatants. It has a multi-purpose hall, 11 bunkers, 19 makeshift tents, a restroom, a kitchen, and three posts.

Government troops also recovered in the area assorted firearms and several magazines, improvised explosive devices, hand grenade, bandoliers, radio, mobile phones, backpacks, medical supplies, and subversive documents with high intelligence value.

The recovery of boxes of anti-pregnancy pills is proof of the communist terrorist group’s sexual abuse of its female combatants, the Philippine Army said.

The military has been patrolling the area after receiving reports from civilians that rebels have been threatening to disrupt infrastructure projects and spoil the distribution of cash assistance for poor families affected by the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

The Communist Party of the Philippines – NPA, which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Source: Philippines News Agency