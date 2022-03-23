﻿NPA fighter killed, firearms seized in Surigao Sur clash

A New People’s Army (NPA) insurgent was killed in an encounter Monday in the Surigao del Sur town of Marihatag, where government forces also recovered firearms and other rebel war matériel.

In a statement Wednesday, the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) said troops belonging to the 75th Infantry Battalion (75IB) under the 401st Infantry Brigade (401Bde) had overrun a hideout holding about 20 rebels during the 10-minute encounter in Sitio Montenegren, Barangay San Isidro in Marihatag.

“The 75IB troopers, based on the information provided by concerned citizens, were able to track down the 20 NPA rebels who were conducting atrocities and extortion in the area,” the 4ID said.

The slain NPA rebel has not yet been identified as of posting time.

Government troops also recovered from the encounter site two M16 rifles, two AK47 rifles, one M653 rifle, and one M203 grenade launcher.

Also seized were 16 tents, seven backpacks, three commercial radios, a GPS, assorted paraphernalia for improvised explosives, and documents with high intelligence value.

“Another unfortunate incident transpired wherein a CNT (communist NPA terrorist) was killed and several others wounded. Hence, we are calling on the CNTs to surrender and allow us to help them treat their wounded comrades,” Col. Rommel Almaria, 401Bde commander, was quoted as saying in the 4ID statement.

Almaria also acknowledged the support of the residents in the area and assured them that the Army will continue to perform its mission “to counter the terroristic activities of the NPA guerrillas.”

“Again, we are appealing on the remaining Communist Terror Group members to surrender peacefully. We will accept you with open arms,” he added.

Almaria said the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program is designed to provide support to NPA rebels who wish to abandon the communist movement and return to their families.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) – NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency