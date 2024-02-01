TACLOBAN: The Philippine Army captured a combatant of the New People's Army (NPA) after an encounter in the upland village in San Isidro, Northern Samar on Wednesday. The rebel, identified as alias Doming, is a member of squad 1 of sub-regional guerilla unit, sub-regional committee Emporium of the NPA's Eastern Visayas regional party committee. He has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 20 on Oct. 10, 2015. Lt. Col. Nasser Arojo, commander of the Army's 43rd Infantry Battalion (IB), said Thursday the troops were conducting an operation in the village when they were fired upon by a group of armed men. A short firefight ensued until the armed men retreated, leaving their colleague behind. An M16 rifle and a short magazine were later seized. Arojo attributed the success of the operation to the timely and relevant information provided by the residents. "This is a clear indication that the community appreciates the efforts of the government and has de cided to support the fight to end the local communist armed conflict," Arojo said in a statement. Source: Philippines News Agency