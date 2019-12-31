NPA contraband, hot lumber seized in Caraga

The continued implementation of checkpoint operations by the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) resulted in the confiscation of illegal items, including contrabands believed to be owned by the communist New People's Army (NPA).

In a statement on Monday, PRO-13 said the Army's support in its checkpoint operations in different provinces in the region has yielded positive results in recent months.

On Saturday evening (December 28), a joint team of police and soldiers from the Army's 30th Infantry Battalion seized various items allegedly owned by the NPA in a checkpoint in Barangay Sapa, Claver, Surigao del Norte.

The confiscated items include 18 packs of black fatigue pants, 37 packs of poncho tents, and 1,000 bottles of soft drinks.

Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel Jr., PRO-13 director, said the seized items were transported by two single motorcycles.

Esquivel added the drivers of the motorcycles were instructed to deliver the items to Sitio Bay-ang, Barangay Lahi, Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte and to be handed over to the group of Roel Tremidal Neniel, a commander of Guerrilla Front 16C-1, and his wife, Roxanne Tejero.

Police said the Tremidals are affiliated with the Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA.

On the same date, authorities also confiscated illegally-sawn logs in a police checkpoint established in Barangay Cancavan, Carmen, Surigao del Sur.

Police personnel, together with the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office in Carmen town, intercepted the hot logs being transported through a wing van driven by a certain Enrique T. Tejada, a resident of Barangay Taglatawan, Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

The truck was loaded with 562 pieces of red and white Lauan lumbers with a volume of 11,112.2 board feet and a market value of PHP222,244.

The driver and the seized lumber are now under the custody of Carmen Municipal Police Station.

On December 29, police personnel also confiscated 4,500 liters of premium gasoline and 1,500 liters of diesel fuel in a checkpoint established in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Placer, Surigao del Norte.

Authorities also arrested the driver identified as Jongle Lulab Garong and his helper, Jimboy Exclamador Nituda, both residents of Barangay San Pedro, Alegria, Surigao del Norte.

Esquivel said the driver and his crew failed to present conveyance permit that prompted police authorities to confiscate the petroleum products from their possession.

The driver said the petroleum products are set to be delivered to Dinagat Islands province.

Police said the driver and his helper will be charged under Batas Pambansa 33 or An Act Defining and Penalizing Certain Prohibited Acts Inimical to the Public Interests and National Security Involving Petroleum and/or Petroleum Products, Prescribing Penalties Therefor and for Other Purposes.

Esquivel said PRO-13 has intensified its checkpoint operations as part of the efforts to secure the region during the New Year celebration.

