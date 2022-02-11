﻿NPA condemned over 2 kids’ in N. Samar ambush

The Philippine Army’s 803rd Infantry Brigade has condemned the death of two children caught in a crossfire when New People’s Army fighters ambushed government troops in Catubig, Northern Samar.

The children identified as Andre Mercado, 12, and Leandro Alivio, 13, died when NPA rebels attacked soldiers patrolling in the remote Roxas village in Catubig town on February 8. Two other civilians were wounded during the incident.

Philippine Army’s 803rd Infantry Brigade civil-military officer, Capt. Valben Almirante, said the two victims were gathering coconuts during the attack.

Mercado died on the spot while Alivio succumbed to injuries after a few hours at the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman town while undergoing treatment.

“Our patrolling troops were on the same location with the victims when the NPA launched an attack. We are on the area responding to reports that the NPA has been doing extortion activities,” Almirante said in a phone interview Thursday.

Almirante added that government troops and the victims had a brief conversation before the ambush that led to a 20-minute armed encounter.

Roxas is one of the far-flung villages of Catubig, located about 10 kilometers away from the town center and only accessible by walking or through a riverboat ride.

A fact-finding team composed of personnel from the Philippine Army’s 20th Infantry Battalion, Catubig Municipal Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict, and policemen were deployed in the area to investigate.

The Army’s 803rd Brigade Commander Col. Perfecto Peñaredondo has condemned the incident that victimized the innocent.

“This is an indication that the terrorist group does not respect human rights. We will work on seeking justice for the victims,” said Peñaredondo in a statement.

The army official assured the family of victims that they will be provided with assistance.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency