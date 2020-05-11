Novavax to Present COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Progress in World Vaccine Congress Webinar Series

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Gregory Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, will present progress of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ coronavirus vaccine candidate, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 as part of the World Vaccine Congress’ COVID-19 webinar series. Dr. Glenn joins a distinguished group of global public health, epidemiology, regulatory and industry leaders in sharing expertise and information related to the SARS-Cov-2 virus, as well as ongoing efforts to develop vaccines to address the global health pandemic.

Dr. Glenn’s presentation will be followed by a live Q&A discussion. Webinar details are as follows:

Topic: Recombinant Nanoparticle COVID-19 Vaccine: Platform Technology for Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID)

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 11:00 a.m. ET

Moderator: Philip Krause, M.D., Deputy Director, OVRR, CBER, FDA

About NVX-CoV2373

NVX-CoV2373 is a vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and contains Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. In preclinical trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated efficient binding with receptors targeted by the virus, a critical aspect for effective vaccine protection. A Phase 1 clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373 will initiate in May 2020 with preliminary immunogenicity and safety results expected in July 2020. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has awarded an initial funding of $4 million to support Novavax’ NVX-CoV2373 efforts, with additional funding discussions ongoing.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that addresses urgent global health needs through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles to address urgent global health needs.

