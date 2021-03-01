Nov. 2, Dec. 24, Dec. 31 declared ‘special working days’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday signed a new proclamation amending the list of holidays for 2021.

Proclamation 1107 amends Proclamation 986, inked on July 30, 2020, to boost economic productivity in the country amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Under the new presidential proclamation, November 2 (All Souls’ Day), December 24 (Christmas Eve), and December 31 (Last Day of the Year) are declared special working days.

November 2 (Tuesday), December 24 (Friday), and December 31 (Friday) were initially declared as special non-working days.

Duterte, in Proclamation 1107, explained that Covid-19 protocols set by the government discourage large gatherings and festivities that usually take place during public commemorations.

“For the country to recover from the adverse economic impact of the Covid-19, there is a need to encourage economic productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruption and commemorating some special holidays as special (working) days instead,” the proclamation read.

All other provisions of Proclamation 987 will remain “unchanged, valid, and existing,” according to Duterte’s new proclamation.

According to Proclamation 1107, the 2021 regular holidays are January 1 (Friday) – New Year’s Day; April 1 – Maundy Thursday; April 2 – Good Friday; April 9 (Friday) – Araw ng Kagitingan; May 1 (Saturday) – Labor Day; June 12 (Saturday) – Independence Day; August 30 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day; November 30 (Tuesday) – Bonifacio Day; December 25 (Saturday) – Christmas Day; and December 30 (Thursday) – Rizal Day.

Special non-working days are February 12 (Friday) – Chinese New Year; February 25 (Thursday) – EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary; April 3 – Black Saturday; August 21 (Saturday) – Ninoy Aquino Day; November 1 (Monday) – All Saints’ Day; and December 8 (Wednesday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

Proclamation 1107 takes effect immediately.

Source: Philippines News Agency