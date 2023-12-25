Notorious female Zambo terrorist group member nabbed in Basilan

MANILA: A member of a terrorist group and listed among the most wanted persons in the Zamboanga Peninsula was arrested in Basilan, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said in a news release Monday. CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat said Norkisa Omar Ibno (alias Norkisa Omar Annalulu), 32, administrative staff of the Attaqwa Islamic Institute Inc., was arrested in Sitio Bliss, Barangay Lanote, Isabela City on Sunday night. Wanted for violations of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 (RA 10168) and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (RA 11479), Ibno had an arrest warrant issued by Judge Shaldilyn Bara Bangsaja, of Regional Trial Court Branch 33 of Zamboanga City on Dec. 20. No bail was recommended. Caramat said the suspect's late husbsnd, Ramji Asnalul, was an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member. 'Norkisa Omar Ibno is reportedly one of the cohorts and associates of Myrna Ajijul Mabanza, listed as being in association with ISIL (Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant) or Al -Qaeda for participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, supporting, supplying, selling, and transferring arms and other related materials to ISIL,' Caramat said in a statement. Investigation revealed that Ibno received funds from Mabanza to carry out terroristic acts on behalf of the ASG. She is under the temporary custody of the CIDG-Zamboanga. 'Alinsunod sa mandato ng ating chief PNP Gen. Benjamn Acorda Jr. para sa mas pinaigting at agresibong kampanya laban sa terorismo, kami sa CIDG ay mananatiling mapagmatyag at maninindigan sa pagtupad ng aming misyon na sugpuin ang terorismo at pigilan ang sinumang naglalayong bantaan ang kapayapaan at seguridad ng bansa (As per the mandate of Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. for a more intensified and aggressive campaign against terrorism, we at CIDG will remain vigilant and stand firm in fulfilling our mission to suppress terrorism and stop anyone who seeks to threaten the peace and security of the nation),' Caramat s aid. Source: Philippines News Agency