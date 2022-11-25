Notorious drug ring member nabbed in CamNorte

Police arrested a member of the notorious Gutierrez drug group during an entrapment in Vinzons, Camarines Norte on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO-5) spokesperson, on Thursday identified the suspect as John Louie Pabico, 28, who is listed as a high-value individual.

Authorities seized from Pabico 50 grams of shabu with a standard drug value of PHP340,000.

The suspect, now under the custody of the Vinzons police, will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

