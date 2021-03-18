NOTICE OF ABANDONMENT 12 March 2021, Port of Manila
In the matter of abandonment against Seven (7) Diplomatic Vehicles turned over to the Bureau of Customs,
VARIOUS CONSIGNEES, Consignee. Abandonment Proceeding No.2021-064 to 2021-070
This is to notify that the District Collector of Customs, Port of Manila, rendered a Decree of Abandonment on March 12, 2021 against the above-mentioned shipments. Failure to file a Motion for Reconsideration within Ten (10) days from posting of this Notice at the Bureau of Customs Website shall be construed as a waiver and the subject containers shall be disposed in accordance with law.
