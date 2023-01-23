Nothing wrong with Speaker joining PBBM’s foreign trips: Gonzales

MANILA: Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. on Monday said there is nothing wrong with Speaker Martin Romualdez joining President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s foreign trips, including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week.

“There is nothing wrong for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to invite and for the Speaker to accept his invitation to join him in his visits. The President obviously wants him there so that a leader of Congress could immediately answer legislation-related questions,” Gonzales said in a statement.

Gonzales said the presence of the top leader of the House of Representatives in presidential trips proves that the whole-of-government approach is working toward addressing national issues.

“This tack has proven effective in addressing domestic concerns, as it calls for the collaboration of all sectors. The presence of the Speaker in presidential trips is proof of the cooperation and partnership of the executive and legislative branches of government,” he said.

He said this cooperation results in faster passage of laws needed for national development and economic growth like the set of priority administration bills recently approved by the House on the third and final reading.

Gonzales said Marcos’ job of convincing foreign businessmen to invest in the country would be easier if he impresses them with a government that is acting as one in welcoming them.

“No investor in his right mind would sink his money in a nation with a fractious national leadership,” he said.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, meanwhile, said Romualdez’s presence in the presidential trips clearly showed “unity” in the government’s effort to find foreign investments to sustain the country’s economic growth.

“The President’s job of convincing foreign businessmen to invest here would be easier if he impresses them with a government that is acting as one in welcoming them. Congratulations President Marcos and Speaker Romualdez,” Barbers said.

He said Romualdez’s presence is especially important in presidential visits abroad as he could immediately respond to legislative concerns when sought

Source: Philippines News Agency