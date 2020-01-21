Nothing wrong with ‘flaunting’ gov’t accomplishments: Andanar

President Rodrigo Duterte's administration is reporting its achievements in just three years in office because Filipinos deserve to know that all state departments are working harder to improve their lives, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said Tuesday.

Andanar, who led the launch of the Duterte Legacy campaign in Pasay City last Friday, said there was a need to promote public awareness about the accomplishments of state departments halfway through the President's six-year term.

Mandate naman natin sa PCOO ang i-disseminate ang impormasyon na nanggagaling sa Ehekutibo at iyong mga accomplishments (It is the PCOO's mandate to disseminate information about the executive branch and its accomplishments). Now, why are we doing this? he said in an interview with dzRH.

It's very important for us to do this because meron naman talagang dapat ipagmayabang, ipagbuhat ng bangko (this administration has the right to flaunt its achievements and praise itself), the PCOO chief added.

Andanar's statement came after Senator Panfilo Lacson on Saturday said it was too early to present Duterte's legacy since the President has only been in office for three years.

Despite Lacson's claim, the Communications chief said it is important to tell the public that many of Duterte's promises cited in his previous State of the Nation Address (SONA) have already been delivered.

You know, people may have their opinion, their own opinion kung ito ba ay (if it's) early or not too early, Andanar said.

Ang mahalaga dito ay ating naipapaalam sa publiko na iyong mga nabanggit ni Presidente sa kanyang plataporma nung 2016 at iyong mga nababanggit niya pa sa mga SONA ay meron ng case studies na talagang andito na (What's important is we're able to let the public know that the President's platforms mentioned in 2016 and in his previous SONAs are already here), signed, sealed, delivered, he added.

The Duterte Legacy is a communication campaign that highlights the current administration's landmark policies and programs.

The campaign launch trumpeted the Duterte government's legacies on education, infrastructure, health, labor, freedom of information, press freedom and media protection, peace and order, and environmental protection.

The campaign focuses on the administration's progress in three key pillars, namely peace and order, infrastructure development, and poverty alleviation.

On Saturday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the accomplishments of the Duterte administration during his three years in office are far better than his predecessors'.

No credit-grabbing

Denying that the government is grabbing credit for its feats, Andanar admitted that some of the projects that are being implemented under Duterte's watch were initiated by the past administration.

He said the government has no plan of wasting the taxpayers' money by abandoning the unfinished projects of Duterte's predecessor.

Thus, the current administration will continue what was left undone by the previous administration of former President Benigno Aquino III, Andanar said.

Nag-allocate ka na ng pondo, eh sayang naman iyong taxpayers' money, hindi mo tatapusin (You allocated funds so it's a waste of taxpayers' money if you do not finish it), he said.

Marami pong mga dapat ituloy talaga (There are many projects that really need to be continued). I believe that governance is about continuity. Hindi puwede iyong project noong nakaraang administrasyon hindi natapos, hindi mo tatapusin (It's not acceptable to ignore the unfinished projects of the past administration), he added.

'Duterte Legacy' campaign in other provinces

To further promote the flagship projects and programs of the Duterte government, Andanar noted that there will be a series of the launching of Duterte Legacy campaign in Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro provinces.

He said other government departments that are not part of the first launch of the communications campaign, like the Transportation and Trade departments will be given the chance to present their accomplishments.

Hindi naman lahat ng departamento nakapagsalita doon (Not all departments were able to report their achievements), Andanar said.

Source: Philippines News Agency