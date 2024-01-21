Noskova, 19, eliminates World No. 1 Swiatek from Australian Open

ANKARA: Teenager Linda Noskova eliminated women's singles World No.1 Iga Swiatek from the 2024 Australian Open on Saturday. The Young Czech ended Swiatek's 18-match win streak, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. "I'm speechless. I knew it was going to be an amazing match with the world no. 1," the 19-year-old said. "I'm just really glad to get through this round." Swiatek said "I felt like I had everything under control until she broke me in the second set. I had a couple of chances to break her in the second set and I didn't use them." Noskova will face Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in round 4. Meanwhile, in the men's singles, World No.3 Daniil Medvedev beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach round 4. The Russian eliminated the Canadian, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. He will take on Portuguese Nuno Borges in the next round. Source: Philippines News Agency