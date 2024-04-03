Norway, Palawan bolster efforts in environmental, social governance

PUERTO PRINCESA: The government of Norway is strengthening its ties with the leadership of this province with an eye towards enhancing partnerships in the tourism, healthcare, energy and maritime sectors, among others. On Wednesday, Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster led a delegation in paying a 'cordial visit' to the province's top officials. He was welcomed at the provincial Capitol building in this city by provincial legal officer lawyer Joshua Bolusa representing Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates, provincial tourism promotions and development officer Maribel Buñi, provincial health officer Dr. Faye Labrador, and Roots of Health Executive Director Amina Swanepoel. Lyster said the focus of discussions centered on bolstering efforts in environmental and social governance, healthcare, and tourism sectors. 'We are exploring maritime, energy, and fisheries industry cooperation with the Philippines that will help the different sectors. We are also expressing our support for the reforms and initiativ es being undertaken by your government in terms of managing several issues and concerns," he said. In response, Bolusa shared details about the province's development priorities, emphasizing critical health initiatives aimed at improving public well-being. He also highlighted the strategic approaches to bolstering tourism promotion, emphasizing sustainable practices and community engagement. '[May this be the] start of a meaningful and fruitful relationship between Palawan and Norway. Basically, tourism, agriculture, and the fishing industry are the major engines of growth for the province's economic advancement,' he added. Bolusa also addressed other pertinent aspects essential for the province's growth and prosperity, showcasing a comprehensive understanding of its multifaceted challenges and opportunities. Source: Philippines News Agency