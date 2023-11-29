Norway Facilitates Revival of Peace Talks in the Philippines

Manila: In Manila, the Norwegian Embassy announced the revival of peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), marking progress towards resolving a long-standing conflict.

According to Philippines News Agency, Norway will continue to support both parties in their efforts to end the 50-year armed struggle led by the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Lyster, in a statement, congratulated both the Philippine government and the NDFP for moving towards lasting peace. He emphasized Norway's role as a committed partner in this peace process. Lyster also expressed hope that the Philippines' progress could serve as a positive example amidst rising global conflicts.

The Philippines and the NDFP, through a joint communique dated November 23, agreed to establish a framework prioritizing the peace negotiations. This framework aims to set the parameters for a final peace agreement, envisioning a united and prosperous Philippines.

The communique from Oslo is the outcome of informal discussions that began in 2022, involving representatives from the Philippine government and the NDFP. These discussions, facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government, took place in the Netherlands and Norway.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide was present at the signing ceremony in Oslo's City Hall, reaffirming Norway's commitment as a third-party facilitator in these negotiations.