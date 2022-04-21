﻿Northwest Leyte showcases local flavor in month-long bazaar

The Ormoc city government is hosting the showcase of various local food in the northwestern part of Leyte in line with the celebration of Filipino Food Month.

Local delicacies from the towns of Albuera, Isabel, Kananga, Matag-ob, Merida, Palompon, and Ormoc City are being sold at the Food Bazaar: Love Lokal: Flavors of the 4th district of Leyte.

“This aims to educate the people of Ormoc and nearby towns on food diversity and encourage heritage food conservation,” Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez said in a statement on Thursday.

The food bazaar at the Ormoc City quadrangle is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from April 19 to May 30.

Among the local delicacies being showcased are bibingka (baked rice cake), suman (sweet glutinous rice wrapped in banana leaves), kutsinta (local steamed cake), puto (steamed rice cake), pineapple tart, dried fish, coconut red wine, coconut virgin oil, cookies, among others.

Visitors may also buy food from stalls that offer an array of Filipino dishes like lechon (roasted pig), pansit (traditional noodle), and barbeque, as well as Korean and Japanese foods.

An “Entertainment Night” will be held, with each town in the 4th district having the option to host a cultural night to showcase their local talents and promote tourism.

The country celebrates “Buwan ng Lutong Pilipino or Filipino Food Month” every April through Presidential Proclamation 469.

It provides a platform to campaign for the appreciation and preservation of Filipino culinary heritage.

Source: Philippines News Agency