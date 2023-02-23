NorthPort finally wins, Magnolia continues winning streak

NorthPort Batang Pier finally scored a win in the PBA Governors' Cup after drubbing Terrafirma Dyip, 115-100, on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Batang Pier played solid basketball in the first half, dropping 33 points on the Dyip in the first quarter before holding them to just 19 in the second en route to a 61-47 halftime lead.

Terrafirma tried to steal the win in the third quarter after outscoring NorthPort, 33-27, to cut the lead down to eight, 88-80, entering the fourth, but the latter responded by limiting the former to just 20 in the final frame.

Kevin Murphy made 28 points for the Batang Pier, who overtook the Blackwater Bossing in 11th place at 1-6.

The Dyip lost for the fourth straight time and fell to 2-6.

In the nightcap, Magnolia Hotshots banked on a solid offensive game and its trademark defense in the endgame to rip Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters, 112-97.

In a showdown between teams with consecutive wins, the Hotshots sizzled quickly and raced to a 33-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Elasto Painters slowed the Hotshots down a bit in the second quarter and were within nine, 44-53, by halftime.

However, Magnolia erupted for 38 points in the third quarter before holding ROS to just 20 in the fourth.

Jio Jalalon, Paul Lee, and Mark Barroca each scored 19 points, while Antonio Hester added 17 points for the Hotshots, who now won four straight games after a 0-3 start.

Greg Smith was held to only 15 points as the E-Painters saw their winning run cut abruptly at two and slipped to 2-5

Source: Philippines News Agency