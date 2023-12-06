Northern Mindanao Reports Decline in Fire Incidents in 2023

Northern Mindanao - Fire incidents in the Northern Mindanao region have shown a decrease in 2023, with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) recording a slight drop in cases. From January to September this year, the region witnessed 193 fire incidents, down from 198 in the same period of 2022. According to Senior Inspector John Michael Valmores, spokesperson for BFP 10 (Northern Mindanao), there was a significant reduction in the value of damage caused by these incidents.

According to Philippines News Agency, the total damage cost from fires this year amounted to PHP29 million, a substantial decrease from PHP69 million reported last year. Investigations by the BFP have linked most of these fire cases to the use of substandard materials in both residential and commercial buildings. Furthermore, Valmores highlighted an increased fire risk during the holiday season, attributed to the use of cheap and substandard lighting decorations.

The BFP-10 has been proactive in its fire safety efforts, conducting 1,000 firefighting and earthquake drills across the region last month. These drills were held 300 times in schools and 700 times in private entities. Additionally, the BFP-10 organizes firefighting training sessions for barangay fire volunteers three times a week. This month, the agency is also engaged in "Oplan Paalala, Iwas Paputok," a campaign aimed at ensuring a safe holiday season.