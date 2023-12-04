Northern Mindanao Police Honor Officer Slain in Line of Duty

Cagayan de Oro, Philippines - The police force of Northern Mindanao paid tribute to an officer who was slain in action in the Lanao del Norte province. The ceremony took place on Monday to honor the bravery and service of the fallen officer.

According to Philippines News Agency, Police Regional Office-10 (PRO-10), Staff Sergeant Khalid Tanog, 38, was fatally wounded during a response operation to reports of armed group sightings in Barangay Tenazas on December 3, 2023. PRO-10 expressed deep respect for Tanog's heroism, acknowledging him as a true hero who will always be remembered. Tanog, a resident of Cagayan de Oro, was assigned to the Lala Municipal Police Station at the time of the incident.

PRO-10 reported that the armed group engaged in a firefight when Tanog and his colleagues arrived at the location. Tanog was hit multiple times, which resulted in his death. Following the incident, the police conducted a pursuit operation that led to the arrest of Reynante Abrilla, a resident of the neighboring town Kapatagan. Abrilla was charged with murder on Monday.