Northern Mindanao logs 6 pertussis case in Q1

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The Department of Health - Northern Mindanao (DOH-10), citing data from the Research, Epidemiology Surveillance and Disaster Response Unit, said there are six reported pertussis cases in the region this year as of March 23. The DOH-10 said last year, there was no pertussis (whooping cough) case on record. "All six were admitted to health care facilities for proper management and treatment and were subsequently discharged," the DOH-10 said in a statement Tuesday. In Cagayan de Oro City, there are three recorded cases of pertussis. In a briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Rachel Dilla, chief of the City Health Office (CHO), said the city has 2,000 pentavalent vaccines in village health centers. "For several years, we've had one or two cases of whooping cough in one year," she said. She called on parents or guardians to bring their children aged one and below to health centers for free vaccination. Source: Philippines News Agency