Northeast monsoon continues to affect the country

MANILA: The country will continue to experience the cold effect of the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' throughout the day, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said most parts of the country, including the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region, will have cloudy skies with light rains. Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rains. Strong winds toward the northeast, according to PAGASA, will cause rough coastal waters (2.8 to 4.0 meters) in Southern Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao. The rest of the country will have moderate to rough coastal waters from 1.2 to 3.4 meters. The sun rose at 6:25 a.m. and will set at 5:53 p.m. Source: Philippines News Agency