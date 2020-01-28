Northeast monsoon brings light rains Tuesday

The northeast monsoon affecting northern Luzon will bring light rains Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) latest forecast showed Batanes will have cloudy skies with light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

The regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 2332 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 2131 degrees Celsius, Baguio City 1423 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 2632 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 2633 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News agency