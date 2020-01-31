Northeast monsoon brings light rains Friday

Cloudy skies and light rains will be experienced in most regions of Luzon due to the northeast monsoon (amihan) on Friday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Bicol, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

Visayas and Mindanao are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by a localized thunderstorm.

Luzon winds will be moderate to strong heading northeast while coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds going northeast while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Metro Manila's temperature will range from 21-30 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 18-28 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 11-20 degrees Celsius; SBMA 21-29 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 22-31 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 25-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency