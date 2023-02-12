Northeast monsoon affecting Luzon

MANILA: The whole Visayas and Palawan province, including Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains, rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, according to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday.

Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast to east will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over the rest of Visayas and Palawan province, including Kalayaan Islands.

Until Wednesday, PAGASA forecasts the Bicol Region, Visayas and Mindanao to experience cloudy skies, with rain showers and thunderstorms becoming frequent, and rains over Eastern Visayas and eastern Mindanao due to the approach of a low-pressure system.

Meanwhile, the PAGASA Weather Station in Diliman, Quezon City recorded a temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius at 12:10 p.m.

The highest temperature in Metro Manila will range between 31 degrees and 32 degrees Celsius for the next five days.

Source: Philippines News Agency