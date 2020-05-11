North Samar to open 10 scholarship slots for med students

The provincial government of Northern Samar will open its first scholarship program for aspiring physicians in a bid to improve its health care system.

In a statement on Monday, Governor Edwin Ongchuan said the provincial council approved last week the ordinance creating the medical scholarship program for indigent aspiring doctors in the province.

“This is our response to the health needs of the people. The lack of doctors has long been a challenge to addressing health and nutrition issues here,” he said.

The provincial government will open 10 slots for its first year of implementation that covers tuition, review, licensure examination fees, and other miscellaneous expenses — including book, transportation and uniform.

An applicant must be a Filipino resident of Northern Samar and not more than 35 years old for the incoming first year and not over 40 years old if currently admitted to a medical school.

“Scholars will be selected based on a set of criteria which include financial status and intellectual acuity,” Ongchuan said.

In return, they will be required to render service in the provincial and district hospitals depending on the number years for which they have availed the medical scholarship, he added.

Although the program has already been approved, the provincial government has not yet opened the application for the scholarship grant.

“This coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health emergency has heightened the need for more health professionals, hence we are bent on pursuing the program as soon as possible,” Ongchuan said.

Meanwhile, Northern Samar has no active case of Covid-19 since its only positive patient confirmed on March 28, the first case in Eastern Visayas, has already fully recovered.

The region has confirmed a total of 19 coronavirus cases since its outbreak, according to the Department of Health.

Source: Philippines News Agency