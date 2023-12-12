North Negros city adopts electronic biz registration, payment system

BACOLOD: The City of San Carlos in Negros Occidental has gone digital to make permit processing and licensing convenient for local businesses. The northern Negros city led by Mayor Renato Gustilo is implementing the electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) platform with an integrated online payment service through its partnership with software developer Rameses Systems Inc. and Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), that was formalized during the signing of a memorandum of agreement Monday afternoon. In a statement on Tuesday, Mayor Renato Gustilo said the innovation will bring convenience to clients by allowing them to apply for business permits and make payments without having to go to the Business Permits and Licensing Office. 'This is another great leap for the city, embarking on a significant milestone towards transforming San Carlos into a smart digital city offering fast, efficient, and reliable services,' he said. Through the Information Technology and Computer Services Office (ITCSO), the city gove rnment is adopting the e-BOSS with the upgraded Enhanced Tax Revenue and Collection System (eTRACS) to enhance convenience and efficiency for both entrepreneurs and the local government. 'The user-friendly online platform allows seamless application process, enabling entrepreneurs to fill out the necessary forms, submit required documents electronically, and track the progress of applications in real-time,' the ITCSO said in a separate statement. Also, the integration of LBP's payment services into the system eliminates physical payments and slow-moving manual transactions through accessing the Link.biz portal, it added. Gustilo said the city government commits to providing services that are accessible, efficient and effective, and is open to exploring new ways and invest in innovative solutions to improve service delivery. 'We remain committed to improving our systems and procedures by adapting to the latest innovation that greatly enhances efficiency, enabling smoother operations and better service deli very to citizens,' he added. The setting up of eBOSS platforms in local government units is mandated under Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018. The eBOSS aims to streamline the procedures for the filing of applications and issuance of local business licenses, permits, clearances and authorizations through the LGU's provision and usage of an on-demand single and digital portal. Source: Philippines News Agency