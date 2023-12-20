NorMin police provides patrol vehicles to 5 provinces

CAGAYAN: The Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) distributed on Wednesday 24 units of 4x2 patrol jeeps worth PHP29 million as police personnel prepare for heightened monitoring of peace and order during the holiday season. During the turnover ceremony, PRO-10 director, Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr., said the security and welfare of the people in the region rely on both the number of officers and their efficiency, which includes having adequate equipment and facilities. "Providing necessary equipment improves response time and operational readiness," he said. Layug said the mobile assets will boost police patrol and visibility, meeting the need for a greater presence in communities year-round. The patrol vehicles form part of the police Capability Enhancement Program. The units will be distributed to the five provinces in the region - Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, and Camiguin - under their respective provincial police offices. Source: Philippines News Ag ency